United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,366 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,983.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 328,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 312,327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

