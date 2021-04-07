United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $25.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

