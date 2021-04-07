United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

