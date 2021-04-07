United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.21

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 13515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

