Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.37

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 1306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.73, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,668,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

