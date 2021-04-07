Universal Co. (UVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Universal has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Universal has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $672.93 million for the quarter.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

