UnlimitedIP Hits Market Cap of $16.08 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $16.08 million and $1.95 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

