USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Trading Up 6%

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 14,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 293,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,306,000. First Washington CORP bought a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

