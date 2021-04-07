USDJ Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.70 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001874 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00267728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.04 or 0.00762024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,577.79 or 1.00255394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

