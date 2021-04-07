Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Vail Resorts worth $165,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of MTN opened at $304.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.17 and its 200-day moving average is $271.65. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.01 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

