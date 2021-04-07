Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires Shares of 2,015 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

