Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires Shares of 6,319 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. AXA S.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,368.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 322,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

