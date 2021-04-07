Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.