Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

