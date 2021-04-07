Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $98,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $255.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.91 and a 200 day moving average of $230.51. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $255.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

