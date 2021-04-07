Valley Brook Capital Group Takes Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

