VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

