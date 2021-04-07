Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.17. 4,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 363,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $851.82 million, a PE ratio of -38.12, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,464 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

