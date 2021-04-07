Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.35. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 21,580 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $22,428,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 169,674 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.