Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYND stock opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.67 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

