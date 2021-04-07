Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Plains GP by 72.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

