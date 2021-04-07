Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $243,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

