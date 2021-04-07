Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,163 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.66.

NYSE:BYD opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $66.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

