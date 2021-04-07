Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,606 Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

