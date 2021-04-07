Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.