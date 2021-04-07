Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,004,107 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,004,107 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zendesk by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,579 shares of company stock worth $17,235,017. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

