Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at $920,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

