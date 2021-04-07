Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Up 4.9%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $45.34. Approximately 710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 361,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a P/E ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

