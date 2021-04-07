Viacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.96 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $34.49 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00391525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005253 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,817 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

