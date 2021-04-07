ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

