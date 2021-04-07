Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Down 1.4%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 17,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 68,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.