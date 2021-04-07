Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 536.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 448,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.