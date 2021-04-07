Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

