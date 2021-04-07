Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,207,000 after purchasing an additional 157,341 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,182.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

SYY stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.