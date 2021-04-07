Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of uniQure by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

