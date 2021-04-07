Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $34.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

