Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Church & Dwight by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,294,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 197,339 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.69 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.