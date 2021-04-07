Virtu Financial LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after buying an additional 1,060,614 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after buying an additional 139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after buying an additional 238,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

