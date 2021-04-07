Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.42.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.09. 139,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.14. Visa has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.