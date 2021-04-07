Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015.63 ($13.27).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

VTY stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,129.50 ($14.76). 261,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 990.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 832.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,136.18 ($14.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

