Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,722.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 78,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $4,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.