Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,516 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 165.91, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

