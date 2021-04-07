Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 748,939 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 585,573 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

