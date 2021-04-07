Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 329 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of USCR opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

