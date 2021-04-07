Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

NYSE DTE opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

