Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,516,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 839,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 257,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter.

BIPC opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 51.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

BIPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

