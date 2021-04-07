Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $67.47. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

