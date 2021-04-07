Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 4.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.63. Approximately 1,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 316,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOR shares. Barclays started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.77.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

