Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 79,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.87.

Shares of HON stock opened at $219.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.37 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $221.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

