Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,682,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,107,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,444,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $308.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.33 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.48.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

